Fulham v Sunderland

Fulham
Aleksandar Mitrovic and Ryan Sessegnon have scored 26 goals between them for Fulham this season
Fulham will move back up to second in the Championship if they avoid defeat by already-relegated Sunderland.

Boss Slavisa Jokanovic is likely to name the same side that beat Millwall 3-0 last week.

Sunderland manager Chris Coleman could make changes after their relegation to League One was confirmed last week.

Winger Aiden McGeady is out but defender Lamine Kone should be fit despite going off injured in the defeat by Burton.

Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic:

"I'd prefer to change my position with Cardiff's. They are in a perfect moment, they are one point ahead of us.

"If it was possible, I would prefer to swap and be in second, and I'd prefer they were chasing us. That's not the case.

"We must try and do our job. We can't think about what is going to happen later and if Cardiff are going to be under pressure or not. This is not under my control.

"We have positive pressure before we play against Sunderland. It's important we don't make mistakes, but the situation is completely under Cardiff's control.

"If they win these two games, we can't do anything."

Sunderland manager Chris Coleman told BBC Newcastle:

"We'll have one or two younger lads with us but that's because we've got one or two fitness doubts in the squad.

"Looking at the lads and seeing where they are psychologically and physically, I'm picking the best squad I can to take on Fulham.

"We'll have supporters travelling down there, follow us anywhere and we've still got a job and a duty to do.

"In the past six or seven games, six have been very good and that's what we've got to continue to do."

Match facts

  • Fulham have lost their last three home matches against Sunderland in all competitions, conceding 10 goals across those matches.
  • The Black Cats have won three of their last four matches against the Cottagers in all competitions (D1), beating them 1-0 at the Stadium of Light earlier this season.
  • Fulham are currently on a run of 22 league matches unbeaten, with their last defeat coming at the hands of Sunderland 16 December 2017.
  • Sunderland are unbeaten in their last three away league matches in the league (W1 D2), and have not gone four in a row without losing on the road since May 2016 (five games).
  • Fulham have scored first in their last 15 league games, the longest run of any side in England's top four tiers this season.
  • If Sunderland lose, the Black Cats will become the first side since Wolverhampton Wanderers in 1983-84 and 1984-85 to finish bottom of the top two divisions of English football in back-to-back seasons, and just the third side to ever achieve such a feat (also Fulham in 1967-68 and 1968-69).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves44308682364698
2Cardiff442681067392886
3Fulham442413776423485
4Aston Villa4424101071403182
5Middlesbrough442191463432072
6Derby4419141165461971
7Millwall4418151155431269
8Brentford4418141261491268
9Preston441716115445967
10Bristol City4417151265551066
11Sheff Utd44199165952766
12Leeds44169195662-657
13Norwich441415154654-857
14Ipswich44168205158-756
15Sheff Wed441314175459-553
16QPR441411195567-1253
17Nottm Forest44157224962-1352
18Hull441115186967248
19Reading441013214866-1843
20Birmingham44127253464-3043
21Bolton44913223670-3440
22Barnsley44814224568-2338
23Burton44911243579-4438
24Sunderland44616224878-3034
View full Championship table

