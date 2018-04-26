Fulham v Sunderland
Fulham will move back up to second in the Championship if they avoid defeat by already-relegated Sunderland.
Boss Slavisa Jokanovic is likely to name the same side that beat Millwall 3-0 last week.
Sunderland manager Chris Coleman could make changes after their relegation to League One was confirmed last week.
Winger Aiden McGeady is out but defender Lamine Kone should be fit despite going off injured in the defeat by Burton.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 86%
|Draw 9%
|Away win 5%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic:
"I'd prefer to change my position with Cardiff's. They are in a perfect moment, they are one point ahead of us.
"If it was possible, I would prefer to swap and be in second, and I'd prefer they were chasing us. That's not the case.
"We must try and do our job. We can't think about what is going to happen later and if Cardiff are going to be under pressure or not. This is not under my control.
"We have positive pressure before we play against Sunderland. It's important we don't make mistakes, but the situation is completely under Cardiff's control.
"If they win these two games, we can't do anything."
Sunderland manager Chris Coleman told BBC Newcastle:
"We'll have one or two younger lads with us but that's because we've got one or two fitness doubts in the squad.
"Looking at the lads and seeing where they are psychologically and physically, I'm picking the best squad I can to take on Fulham.
"We'll have supporters travelling down there, follow us anywhere and we've still got a job and a duty to do.
"In the past six or seven games, six have been very good and that's what we've got to continue to do."
Match facts
- Fulham have lost their last three home matches against Sunderland in all competitions, conceding 10 goals across those matches.
- The Black Cats have won three of their last four matches against the Cottagers in all competitions (D1), beating them 1-0 at the Stadium of Light earlier this season.
- Fulham are currently on a run of 22 league matches unbeaten, with their last defeat coming at the hands of Sunderland 16 December 2017.
- Sunderland are unbeaten in their last three away league matches in the league (W1 D2), and have not gone four in a row without losing on the road since May 2016 (five games).
- Fulham have scored first in their last 15 league games, the longest run of any side in England's top four tiers this season.
- If Sunderland lose, the Black Cats will become the first side since Wolverhampton Wanderers in 1983-84 and 1984-85 to finish bottom of the top two divisions of English football in back-to-back seasons, and just the third side to ever achieve such a feat (also Fulham in 1967-68 and 1968-69).