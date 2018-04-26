Fulham v Sunderland

Aleksandar Mitrovic and Ryan Sessegnon have scored 26 goals between them for Fulham this season

Fulham will move back up to second in the Championship if they avoid defeat by already-relegated Sunderland.

Boss Slavisa Jokanovic is likely to name the same side that beat Millwall 3-0 last week.

Sunderland manager Chris Coleman could make changes after their relegation to League One was confirmed last week.

Winger Aiden McGeady is out but defender Lamine Kone should be fit despite going off injured in the defeat by Burton.

SAM's prediction Home win 86% Draw 9% Away win 5%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic:

"I'd prefer to change my position with Cardiff's. They are in a perfect moment, they are one point ahead of us.

"If it was possible, I would prefer to swap and be in second, and I'd prefer they were chasing us. That's not the case.

"We must try and do our job. We can't think about what is going to happen later and if Cardiff are going to be under pressure or not. This is not under my control.

"We have positive pressure before we play against Sunderland. It's important we don't make mistakes, but the situation is completely under Cardiff's control.

"If they win these two games, we can't do anything."

Sunderland manager Chris Coleman told BBC Newcastle:

"We'll have one or two younger lads with us but that's because we've got one or two fitness doubts in the squad.

"Looking at the lads and seeing where they are psychologically and physically, I'm picking the best squad I can to take on Fulham.

"We'll have supporters travelling down there, follow us anywhere and we've still got a job and a duty to do.

"In the past six or seven games, six have been very good and that's what we've got to continue to do."

