Levante 1-0 Malaga

Malaga were Champions League quarter-finalists five years ago but are now relegated from the Spanish top-flight

Malaga became the first side in Europe's top five leagues to be relegated after the Spanish side were beaten by Levante.

Emmanuel Boateng scored in injury time to end Malaga's survival hopes with five games remaining.

Malaga, who have 17 points from 33 games, have been in La Liga since 2008.

They were also Champions League quarter-finalists just five years ago, losing 3-2 on aggregate to Borussia Dortmund.

Line-ups

Levante

  • 13Olazábal
  • 19López
  • 18CabacoSubstituted forPostigoat 45'minutes
  • 4Suárez Pier
  • 12Andújar Moreno
  • 11Morales
  • 8LermaBooked at 37mins
  • 24CampañaSubstituted forLukicat 83'minutes
  • 14López ÁlvarezSubstituted forRemeseiro Salgueiroat 69'minutes
  • 9Martí
  • 21Boateng

Substitutes

  • 7Sadiku
  • 10Bardhi
  • 15Postigo
  • 20Lukic
  • 22Luna
  • 23Remeseiro Salgueiro
  • 27Ruiz Ojeda

Malaga

  • 1Jiménez
  • 18Rosales
  • 4Hernández
  • 2Miquel
  • 23Torres
  • 22Lestienne
  • 8GonzálezBooked at 90mins
  • 25LacenSubstituted forIturraat 69'minutes
  • 11CastroSubstituted forBuenoat 77'minutes
  • 12IdeyeSubstituted forBastónat 83'minutes
  • 24Rolan

Substitutes

  • 3González
  • 7Iturra
  • 9Bastón
  • 13Prieto
  • 19Bueno
  • 20Gontán Gallardo
  • 26En-Nesyri
Referee:
Santiago Jaime Latre
Attendance:
17,372

Match Stats

Home TeamLevanteAway TeamMalaga
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home11
Away10
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away17

Live Text

Match ends, Levante 1, Málaga 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Levante 1, Málaga 0.

Goal!

Goal! Levante 1, Málaga 0. Emmanuel Boateng (Levante) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sasa Lukic.

Booking

Adrián González (Málaga) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Roger Martí (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Adrián González (Málaga).

Attempt missed. Emmanuel Boateng (Levante) header from a difficult angle on the right is too high. Assisted by José Luis Morales with a cross.

Attempt missed. Roger Martí (Levante) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jason with a cross.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match (Levante).

Attempt missed. Borja Bastón (Málaga) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is too high. Assisted by Alberto Bueno.

Substitution

Substitution, Málaga. Borja Bastón replaces Brown Ideye.

Substitution

Substitution, Levante. Sasa Lukic replaces José Campaña.

Substitution

Substitution, Málaga. Alberto Bueno replaces Gonzalo Castro.

Attempt missed. Maxime Lestienne (Málaga) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Roberto Rosales with a cross.

Attempt missed. Roger Martí (Levante) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Jason.

Jefferson Lerma (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Brown Ideye (Málaga).

Corner, Levante. Conceded by Diego Rolan.

Attempt blocked. Jefferson Lerma (Levante) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by José Luis Morales.

Attempt blocked. Emmanuel Boateng (Levante) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by José Campaña.

Substitution

Substitution, Levante. Jason replaces Ivi.

Attempt missed. Roger Martí (Levante) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Emmanuel Boateng.

Substitution

Substitution, Málaga. Manuel Iturra replaces Mehdi Lacen.

Attempt missed. Brown Ideye (Málaga) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Roberto Rosales with a cross.

Foul by Ivi (Levante).

Roberto Rosales (Málaga) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Jefferson Lerma (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Brown Ideye (Málaga).

Foul by José Campaña (Levante).

Gonzalo Castro (Málaga) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ivi (Levante).

Mehdi Lacen (Málaga) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Emmanuel Boateng (Levante) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Luis Hernández (Málaga).

Roger Martí (Levante) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ignasi Miquel (Málaga).

Hand ball by Gonzalo Castro (Málaga).

Corner, Levante. Conceded by Miguel Torres.

Emmanuel Boateng (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Thursday 19th April 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona33258083196483
2Atl Madrid33218454183671
3Real Madrid33208580364468
4Valencia33205861352665
5Real Betis33174125453155
6Villarreal33156124540551
7Sevilla33146134152-1148
8Girona33138124650-447
9Getafe33129123831745
10Celta Vigo33128135246644
11Real Sociedad33127146052843
12Eibar33127143746-943
13Ath Bilbao33913113639-340
14Leganés33116162841-1339
15Alavés33122193047-1738
16Espanyol33812132640-1436
17Levante33713132948-1934
18Dep La Coruña3369183265-3327
19Las Palmas3356222265-4321
20Malaga3345242051-3117
