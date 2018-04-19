Match ends, Levante 1, Málaga 0.
Levante 1-0 Malaga
Malaga became the first side in Europe's top five leagues to be relegated after the Spanish side were beaten by Levante.
Emmanuel Boateng scored in injury time to end Malaga's survival hopes with five games remaining.
Malaga, who have 17 points from 33 games, have been in La Liga since 2008.
They were also Champions League quarter-finalists just five years ago, losing 3-2 on aggregate to Borussia Dortmund.
Line-ups
Levante
- 13Olazábal
- 19López
- 18CabacoSubstituted forPostigoat 45'minutes
- 4Suárez Pier
- 12Andújar Moreno
- 11Morales
- 8LermaBooked at 37mins
- 24CampañaSubstituted forLukicat 83'minutes
- 14López ÁlvarezSubstituted forRemeseiro Salgueiroat 69'minutes
- 9Martí
- 21Boateng
Substitutes
- 7Sadiku
- 10Bardhi
- 15Postigo
- 20Lukic
- 22Luna
- 23Remeseiro Salgueiro
- 27Ruiz Ojeda
Malaga
- 1Jiménez
- 18Rosales
- 4Hernández
- 2Miquel
- 23Torres
- 22Lestienne
- 8GonzálezBooked at 90mins
- 25LacenSubstituted forIturraat 69'minutes
- 11CastroSubstituted forBuenoat 77'minutes
- 12IdeyeSubstituted forBastónat 83'minutes
- 24Rolan
Substitutes
- 3González
- 7Iturra
- 9Bastón
- 13Prieto
- 19Bueno
- 20Gontán Gallardo
- 26En-Nesyri
- Referee:
- Santiago Jaime Latre
- Attendance:
- 17,372
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away17
Full Time
Second Half ends, Levante 1, Málaga 0.
Goal!
Goal! Levante 1, Málaga 0. Emmanuel Boateng (Levante) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sasa Lukic.
Booking
Adrián González (Málaga) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Roger Martí (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adrián González (Málaga).
Attempt missed. Emmanuel Boateng (Levante) header from a difficult angle on the right is too high. Assisted by José Luis Morales with a cross.
Attempt missed. Roger Martí (Levante) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jason with a cross.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Levante).
Attempt missed. Borja Bastón (Málaga) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is too high. Assisted by Alberto Bueno.
Substitution
Substitution, Málaga. Borja Bastón replaces Brown Ideye.
Substitution
Substitution, Levante. Sasa Lukic replaces José Campaña.
Substitution
Substitution, Málaga. Alberto Bueno replaces Gonzalo Castro.
Attempt missed. Maxime Lestienne (Málaga) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Roberto Rosales with a cross.
Attempt missed. Roger Martí (Levante) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Jason.
Jefferson Lerma (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Brown Ideye (Málaga).
Corner, Levante. Conceded by Diego Rolan.
Attempt blocked. Jefferson Lerma (Levante) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by José Luis Morales.
Attempt blocked. Emmanuel Boateng (Levante) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by José Campaña.
Substitution
Substitution, Levante. Jason replaces Ivi.
Attempt missed. Roger Martí (Levante) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Emmanuel Boateng.
Substitution
Substitution, Málaga. Manuel Iturra replaces Mehdi Lacen.
Attempt missed. Brown Ideye (Málaga) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Roberto Rosales with a cross.
Foul by Ivi (Levante).
Roberto Rosales (Málaga) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jefferson Lerma (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Brown Ideye (Málaga).
Foul by José Campaña (Levante).
Gonzalo Castro (Málaga) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ivi (Levante).
Mehdi Lacen (Málaga) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Emmanuel Boateng (Levante) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Luis Hernández (Málaga).
Roger Martí (Levante) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ignasi Miquel (Málaga).
Hand ball by Gonzalo Castro (Málaga).
Corner, Levante. Conceded by Miguel Torres.
Emmanuel Boateng (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.