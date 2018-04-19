Wales and Scotland's friendlies against Mexico in doubt

Mexico lost in the semi-final of the CONCACAF Gold Cup against Jamaica at the Rose Bowl in July, 2017

Wales and Scotland's international football friendlies against Mexico could be under threat of cancellation.

The Mexican Association of Professional Soccer Players are threatening to withdraw players from the friendlies.

Wales are due to play World-Cup bound Mexico in California on May 29, before Scotland go to Mexico City on June 2.

Football Association of Wales chief executive Jonathan Ford said: "We hope they find a resolution to it for Mexico and Wales."

The dispute centres around contractual rights of home grown players known as the "Gentleman's Pact."

Mexican players have complained about the arrangements which seeks to protect clubs' investment, believing it is against Fifa rules.

A meeting between the Mexican Association of Professional Soccer Players, officials from their national league, Liga MX, and the Mexican FA broke up without an agreement.

Mexico have only made it as far as the quarter-final of a World Cup, both times on home soil

After the meeting, Alvaro Ortiz, chairman of the Mexican Association of Professional Soccer Players reportedly said: "The meeting was positive but we remain in the same position. If no agreement is reached there will be reprisals.

"Our options include refusing to play the last set of fixtures in Liga MX and making no players available for the national team for the matches against Scotland and Wales."

Wales are due to play Mexico as manager Ryan Giggs prepares for the launch of the Uefa Nations League tournament in September.

Giggs took charge of the 6-0 victory over hosts China in the China Cup last month, before Wales lost 1-0 to Uruguay in the final of the tournament in Nanning.

FA of Wales chief executive Ford hopes the summer friendly remains intact.

"They have a while to sort this out," said Ford.

"I hope they find a resolution to it for both Mexico and Wales.

"We have been there for a recce and we are are excited about the forthcoming friendly with Mexico."

Scotland manager Alex McLeish will take his side to South and Central America this summer.

They continue their Nations League preparations by facing World Cup qualifiers Peru before their first ever meeting with Mexico.