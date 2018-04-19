Luke Croll: Exeter City defender could move into midfield role

Luke Croll has also had a loan spell at Exeter City's Devon rivals Plymouth Argyle

Exeter City defender Luke Croll says he likes the idea of moving into midfield.

The former Crystal Palace centre-back returned in March after spending almost six months on the sidelines with a groin problem.

The 23-year-old, who signed permanently the summer after a loan spell last season, says manager Paul Tisdale has encouraged him to be versatile.

"I can't see him putting me up front any time soon, but a step into midfield has been spoken about," said Croll.

"Wherever I can help the team in any way. I would like to step into midfield potentially, but I just want to be 'selectable' as Tis says."

Exeter have used a number of players out of position - including Dean Moxey and Piers Sweeney covering in central defence - as they challenge for the final automatic promotion place in League Two.

"If he feels people need to go in different positions we have to be able to do it for the team," Croll added to BBC Radio Devon.

"You might not be used to playing there or it isn't your natural position, but everyone seems to do pretty well when they move out of position.

"Whatever Tis needs me to do I'd be willing to do."