BBC Sport - Derry City squad 'in the zone' after run of seven consecutive wins
Derry players are 'in the zone' - Shiels
- From the section Irish
Derry City manager Kenny Shiels says his squad are keen to keep up the momentum gathered by a run of seven consecutive wins in all competitions as they prepare to face League of Ireland leaders Dundalk at Oriel Park on Friday night.
