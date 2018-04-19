BBC Sport - Leicester 0-0 Southampton: Claude Puel a 'little disappointed' with Foxes draw
Puel a 'little disappointed' with Foxes draw
- From the section Leicester
Claude Puel says he is a "little disappointed" with Leicester's goalless draw against Southampton as the Foxes remain winless in five games at home.
MATCH REPORT: Leicester 0-0 Southampton
Premier League manager reaction
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired