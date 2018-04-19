BBC Sport - Burnley 1-2 Chelsea: Antonio Conte feels playing two strikers is a good option for his side
Playing two strikers is a really good option - Conte
Antonio Conte says playing two strikers is a good option following an impressive showing by Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud in Chelsea's 2-1 win over Burnley.
