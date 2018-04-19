BBC Sport - Women's Super League round-up: Watch Bethany England's superb volley for Liverpool

Watch the best action from the Women's Super League as Bethany England nets a superb volley in Liverpool's 2-0 win over Bristol and Kim Little stars for Arsenal in their 3-1 win over Reading.

READ MORE: Chelsea edge past Everton to stay top of the table

Available to UK users only.

