BBC Sport - Women's Super League round-up: Watch Bethany England's superb volley for Liverpool
Watch England's superb volley for Liverpool - WSL round-up
- From the section Women's Football
Watch the best action from the Women's Super League as Bethany England nets a superb volley in Liverpool's 2-0 win over Bristol and Kim Little stars for Arsenal in their 3-1 win over Reading.
READ MORE: Chelsea edge past Everton to stay top of the table
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired