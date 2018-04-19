BBC Sport - Burnley 1-2 Chelsea: Sean Dyche feels top six are a 'different animal'
The top six are a different animal - Dyche
- From the section Burnley
Burnley boss Sean Dyche believes the top six teams in the Premier League are a "different animal" following their 2-1 defeat by Chelsea.
The seventh-placed Clarets are still in contention for the Europa League with an eight-point advantage over eighth-placed Leicester City.
