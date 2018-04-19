Women's International Champions Cup: Chelsea and Man City to play in inaugural event

Chelsea and Manchester City are currently the top two in the English Women's Super League

Champions League semi-finalists Chelsea and Manchester City will both feature in the first Women's International Champions Cup in Miami this summer.

The four-team pre-season tournament will also include Paris St-Germain and North Carolina Courage, leaders of the USA's National Women's Soccer League.

Semi-finals will be played on 27 July, with the final and third-place game two days later at Hard Rock Stadium.

The men's event - running from 20 July to 12 August - was founded in 2013.

Chelsea, City and PSG will also attend a training camp in Portland, Oregon, ahead of the new women's competition, where they will play 45-minute matches on 25 July that will also feature a team of promising young American players.

Organiser Charlie Stillitano said he had to turn a dozen teams down when he asked for expressions of interest.

"The response we got was extraordinary," he said.

"We just couldn't, as an inaugural event, have 16 teams to launch it. This is just something we're going to have to grow."

Chelsea and City are both in Women's Champions League action on Sunday, with the first legs of their semi-final ties against German club Wolfsburg and holders Lyon respectively.

You can now add WSL 1 notifications for line-ups, goals, kick-off, half-time and results in the BBC Sport app. Visit this page to find out how to sign-up.