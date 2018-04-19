Simon Church: Plymouth Argyle's Wales striker set to miss rest of season

Simon Church has played for 12 different clubs in his career across England, Scotland and the Netherlands

Plymouth Argyle's Wales international striker Simon Church is unlikely to play for the club again this season.

The 29-year-old signed an undisclosed-length deal at the League One club in January after joining on a free transfer from Scunthorpe United.

But a hip injury has seem him play just 12 minutes in two substitute appearances soon after joining.

"It's an injury that he had before he came to this club," Argyle manager Derek Adams told BBC Radio Devon.

Church won the last of his 38 Wales caps in the 2-0 defeat to Portugal in the semi-finals of Euro 2016.