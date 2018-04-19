BBC Sport - Irish Women's Premiership: Linfield Ladies start title defence with victory
Watch: Linfield Ladies start title defence with victory
- From the section Irish
Linfield Ladies' bid for three Women's Premiership titles in a row got off to the perfect start with a 7-0 win away over Derry City Ladies.
Cliftonville Ladies also impressed in their opener, beating Portadown Ladies 7-1 at Shamrock Park while Crusaders Strikers held Glentoran Women to a goalless draw at the Oval.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired