BBC Sport - Irish Women's Premiership: Linfield Ladies start title defence with victory

Watch: Linfield Ladies start title defence with victory

  • From the section Irish

Linfield Ladies' bid for three Women's Premiership titles in a row got off to the perfect start with a 7-0 win away over Derry City Ladies.

Cliftonville Ladies also impressed in their opener, beating Portadown Ladies 7-1 at Shamrock Park while Crusaders Strikers held Glentoran Women to a goalless draw at the Oval.

Top videos

Video

Watch: Linfield Ladies start title defence with victory

  • From the section Irish
Video

'Please don't pick me' - Carrick 'depressed' on England duty

Video

The strangest substitution ever?

Video

Watch England's superb volley for Liverpool - WSL round-up

Video

Predictions: BBC Asian Network's Noreen Khan

Video

Are we set for hottest London Marathon on record?

Video

Wenger 'not worried' about future

Video

Frampton bullish for Donaire showdown

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Conte's wife interrupts Chelsea news conference

Video

Would winning the FA Cup change our lives? No - Pochettino

Video

The firefighters running the marathon for Grenfell

Video

I've converted a few Frampton fans - Donaire

  • From the section Boxing

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots

Rugbytots Thame and Bicester
Skieasy - Ski and Snowboard Lessons at Skieasy

Ski and Snowboard Lessons

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired