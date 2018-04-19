BBC Sport - Premier League Show: Michael Carrick 'depressed' on England duty

'Please don't pick me' - Carrick 'depressed' on England duty

Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick reveals he told the Football Association not to pick him any more after finding England duty "depressing".

Watch the full interview on Thursday's Premier League Show from 22:00 BST on BBC Two.

