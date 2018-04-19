Neil Lennon: Hibernian boss out to delay Celtic title triumph

Hibs hit back from 2-0 down to draw with Celtic at Easter Road in January

Hibs boss Neil Lennon aims to stall the Celtic title party on Saturday.

Celtic need just one more Premiership victory to make it seven championships in a row, a sequence that started with three successes under Lennon.

"I'm apprehensive, as you normally are when you face Celtic," said Lennon as he prepares for the lunchtime kick-off at Easter Road.

"We've done OK against them this season, but we've not beaten them yet as that's a very hard thing to do."

Celtic led 2-0 on their last visit to Easter Road in December, only for the hosts to hit back for their second 2-2 draw with Brendan Rodgers' side this season.

The champions were 1-0 winners at Celtic Park in January and also got the better of Lennon's men in a thrilling League Cup semi-final, which ended 4-2.

"They are going to win the league - it's just a question of when," said Lennon, who collected 16 trophies as a player and then manager with Celtic.

"Yes, we're playing Celtic and I've seen many title celebrations before, but I don't want that to happen on Saturday.

"With Kilmarnock only four points behind us and Aberdeen and Rangers three points ahead, it's important I focus on my club."

Lennon, 46, steered Hibs back to the top flight in his first season in Edinburgh and has ambitions of a second-place finish behind his former team.

"I'd still say Aberdeen and Rangers are the teams to catch and I'm certainly not saying we will," he said.

"I think we'll need to win four (of the five remaining) games to finish second and, starting on Saturday, that'll be a tall order."

Rangers and Aberdeen both suffered heavy defeats in last weekend's Scottish Cup semi-finals, but Lennon reckons those results will have no bearing on the league run-in.

"Aberdeen have been there and done that," he said. "They know how to get it done at this stage of the season.

"Rangers have had a tumultuous week, but I think everybody needs to calm down a bit. Probably the best thing their players can do is get out and play football again and show they're good enough to play for a club like that."

Hibs need 'mighty performance'

Lennon is looking for a first victory against Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers

Celtic turned on the style to overpower 10-man Rangers 4-0 at Hampden and Lennon thinks they will be in a hurry to wrap up another title.

"If they play to the level they showed on Sunday then it's going to take a mighty performance to stop them," he said.

"Celtic have handled the big games very well under Brendan. There was an intensity and quality about their play that no team can match in Scotland.

"They've got the bit between their teeth, they know what's at stake. However, there can be a bit of anxiety there - you want to get over the line as quickly as possible and maybe overstretch things a little bit."

Hibs have not lost since their January trip to Celtic Park, while their only other defeat of 2018 came away to Hearts in the Scottish Cup.

"When you consider we lost important players in January and then lost the cup game to Hearts - that could have been psychologically damaging," said Lennon.

"But the squad has shown a tremendous mentality. We've lost one game against Celtic and we should have got something from that."

Hibs will be without Scott Allan, who is on loan from Celtic, while fellow midfielder Marvin Bartley is suspended and defender Darren McGregor is an injury doubt.

"You need everyone at it and we're a few [players] down," said Lennon. "I don't want to overthink it though. Sometimes managers do that when you come up against Celtic.

"You need to find the balance, get your formation right without curtailing the players."