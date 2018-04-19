BBC Sport - Wenger 'not worried' about future

Wenger 'not worried' about future

  • From the section Arsenal

Arsene Wenger says he isn't worried about his future as Arsenal manager, despite reports linking former Gunners captain Patrick Vieira with the role.

Wenger says he's deserves 'some credit' for what he has done at the club and his 'priority' remains Arsenal.

The Frenchman also praised the 'faithful' fans for their support.

