BBC Sport - BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2018: The nominees

BBC WFOTY 2018: The nominees

Fans from across the world have been voting for their favourite since the five-player shortlist of Lucy Bronze, Pernille Harder, Sam Kerr, Dzsenifer Marozsan and Lieke Martens was revealed on 22 April.

You can watch profiles of all the five nominees, read full terms and vote online for your favourite here. Voting closes at 08:00 GMT/09:00 BST on Tuesday, 8 May.

