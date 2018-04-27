BBC Sport - BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2018: The nominees
BBC WFOTY 2018: The nominees
- From the section Women's Football
Fans from across the world have been voting for their favourite since the five-player shortlist of Lucy Bronze, Pernille Harder, Sam Kerr, Dzsenifer Marozsan and Lieke Martens was revealed on 22 April.
You can watch profiles of all the five nominees, read full terms and vote online for your favourite here. Voting closes at 08:00 GMT/09:00 BST on Tuesday, 8 May.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired