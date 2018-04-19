John Lambie: Partick Thistle's North Stand renamed after late former manager

John Lambie had four spells as Partick Thistle manager

Partick Thistle have renamed their North Stand after John Lambie, who died this month aged 77, as a "fitting and lasting tribute" to their former boss.

Chairman David Beattie said: "Given his contribution to the club during four separate spells in charge, we are unlikely to ever see John's like again.

"He had a more positive impact on the Jags than almost anyone else in the club's history."

Lambie won promotion to the top flight with the Glasgow club three times.

New signage for the gable end of The John Lambie Stand will be in place for Saturday's Scottish Premiership game against Hamilton Academical - the club he also led to promotion twice.

Pitch-facing signage will be added at a later date.

"I am pleased that John's family has accepted our invitation to attend Saturday's game," said Beattie.

"I know how much the fans' support has meant to them and it will be great for them to be amongst so many friends, home and opposition support, for the minute's applause before kick-off on Saturday."

Lambie's former clubs Partick Thistle and Hamilton Accies meet at Firhill on Saturday

Lambie's family welcomed the move in a statement also published on Thistle's website.

"The family is pleased and proud to see that the club has renamed the North Stand as The John Lambie Stand," it said.

"It means so much to us - and we know how much it would mean to him.

"We would like to thank everyone, from fans to the club and the wider football family, for their love, support and friendship in the last few difficult weeks.

"To see how loved John was and knowing that his name will live on is a great comfort to us."

Thistle go into Saturday's game a point behind Ross County at the foot of the table, with Accies a further four points better off.