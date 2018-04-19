PFA WSL 1 Team of the Year: Five Chelsea Ladies players named

From the section

The team reflects Chelsea Ladies' impressive season

Five Chelsea Ladies players have been named in the PFA Women's Super League 1 Team of the Year.

Defenders Hannah Blundell and Millie Bright as well as midfielders Ji So-yun and Maren Mjelde and forward Fran Kirby are included, having impressed for the WSL 1 leaders.

Manchester City Women have one just representative, left-back Demi Stokes.

Birmingham City Ladies goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger is also included, after recovering from thyroid cancer.

Also in the team are Birmingham City Ladies defender Aoife Mannion and forward Ellen White, Reading Women midfielder Fara Williams and Arsenal Women forward Beth Mead.

Chelsea Ladies lead the WSL 1 table with a three-point gap on second-placed City, who have a game in hand.