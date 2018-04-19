Aaron Wan-Bissaka: Crystal Palace hand new contract to full-back

Aaron Wan-Bissaka was born in Croydon and joined Crystal Palace at the age of 11

Crystal Palace have handed Aaron Wan-Bissaka a new contract with the Premier League club until 2022.

The 20-year-old made his first-team debut against Tottenham in February and went on to play in six consecutive games for the Eagles.

"He rose to the challenge exceptionally well and his new contract is fully deserved," said manager Roy Hodgson.

The Palace academy graduate started out as a winger before switching to right-back at the start of last season.

"I've been with the club since I was 11, which makes today even more special," said Wan-Bissaka, an England Under-20 international.

"I'd like to thank Roy, the coaches and the chairman for showing their belief in me, and I hope to repay them with my performances."