East African success in Confederation Cup

African Confederation Cup trophy

East African clubs Al Hilal of Sudan, Gor Mahia of Kenya, Rwanda's Rayon Sports and Young Africans (Yanga) of Tanzania all qualified for the group stage of the Confederation Cup.

All four teams progressed to Saturday's 16-team draw despite losing the second legs of their play-offs on Wednesday.

No club from east Africa has won a continental club title since 1989 when Al Merreikh of Sudan won the now defunct African Cup Winners Cup.

Hilal fell 3-1 to Akwa United of Nigeria in Uyo, but squeezed through on away goals.

The aggregate advantage of the Sudanese stretched to three goals when Mohamed Bashir scored after 25 minutes only for Akwa to hit back.

Denis Nya equalised on the stroke of half-time and a Michael Ibe brace had the Nigerians 3-1 ahead with 30 minutes to play.

Akwa's loss means that twice African champions Enyimba are the only one of four Nigerian clubs in the play-offs to progress.

Gor Mahia became the first Kenyan club to reach the group stage of a Caf competition despite conceding an own-goal in a 2-1 loss at 2017 runners-up SuperSport United of South Africa.

Haron Shakava put the ball into his net on the hour, but Francis Kahata levelled almost immediately for the Kenyan team.

Thabo Mnyamane put SuperSport ahead again on 68 minutes in Pretoria, but they were eliminated on away goals.

Rayon had the three-goal lead they built at home to thank for their survival after going down 2-0 to Costa do Sol of Mozambique in Maputo, where the home team missed a penalty.

Nelson Nesto and Liberian Terence Tisdell scored for Costa, but they could not prevent the Kigali outfit becoming the first Rwandan club to qualify for the group stage of a Caf competition.

Yanga had their two-goal first-leg advantage over Welayta Dicha of Ethiopia halved just two minutes into the return match when Eshetu Mena scored.

But there were no further goals in Hawassa and the Tanzanians won 2-1 on aggregate to reach the group stage a second time.

Striker Ayoub el Kaabi failed to score for Renaissance Berkane of Morocco, but they overcame 10-man Generation Foot of Senegal 2-0 to scrape through on away goals.

Mohamed Azziz and Togolese Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba scored in eastern Morocco against opponents who had Khadim Diaw red-carded before half-time.

Morocco have two clubs among the last 16 as Raja Casablanca outplayed Zanaco of Zambia 3-0 to complete a five-goal overall triumph.

African Confederation Cup play-off second legs:

Wednesday's results:

Fosa Juniors (Madagascar) 2-1 Aduana Stars (Ghana)

Aduana Stars (Ghana) Aduana Stars win 7-3 on aggregate

Welayta Dicha (Ethiopia) 1-0 Yanga (Tanzania)

Yanga (Tanzania) Yanga win 2-1 on aggregate

Akwa Utd (Nigeria) 3-1 Al Hilal (Sudan)

Al Hilal (Sudan) 3-3 on aggregate; Al Hilal go through on away goals

Enyimba (Nigeria) 0-0 Wits (South Africa)

Wits (South Africa) 0-0 on aggregate; Enyimba go through on away goals

SuperSport Utd (South Africa) 2-1 Gor Mahia (Kenya)

Gor Mahia (Kenya) 2-2 on aggregate; Gor Mahia go through on away goals

CARA (Congo Brazzaville) 1-0 Saint George (Ethiopia)

Saint George (Ethiopia) 1-1 on aggregate; CARA go though 4-3 on penalties

Costa do Sol (Mozambique) 2-0 Rayon Sports (Rwanda)

Rayon Sports (Rwanda) Rayon win 3-2 on aggregate

Deportivo Niefang (Equatorial Guinea) 2-1 Williamsville (Ivory Coast)

Williamsville (Ivory Coast) Williamsville win 3-2 on aggregate

Djoliba (Mali) 0-0 MFM (Nigeria)

MFM (Nigeria) Djoliba win 1-0 on aggregate

Al Hilal El Obied (Sudan) 2-1 Songo (Mozambique)

Songo (Mozambique) Songo win 4-3 on aggregate

Raja Casablanca (Morocco) 3-0 Zanaco (Zambia)

Zanaco (Zambia) Raja win 5-0 on aggregate

Renaissance Berkane (Morocco) 2-0 Generation Foot (Senegal)

Generation Foot (Senegal) 3-3 on aggregate; Berkane go through on away goals

Tuesday's results:

Al Masry (Egypt) 2-1 Mounana (Gabon)

Mounana (Gabon) Al Masry win 3-2 on aggregate

Belouizdad (Algeria) 0-0 Asec Mimosas (Ivory Coast)

Asec Mimosas (Ivory Coast) Asec win 1-0 on aggregate

La Mancha (Congo Brazzaville) 1-5 AS Vita Club (DR Congo)

AS Vita Club (DR Congo) AS Vita Club win 6-1 on aggregate