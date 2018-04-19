Millwall Lionesses: Women's Super League 2 club surpass fundraising target

Millwall Lionesses have won 10 of their 12 WSL 2 matches this season, drawing the other two

Millwall Lionesses are set to avoid going into administration after raising money via a crowdfunding page.

The south London outfit had said that "significant financial discrepancies" had threatened their survival.

The Women's Super League 2 club set a target of £10,000 to help secure their short and long-term future, which they surpassed on Wednesday.

"It has been an amazing response," Dan Logue, the general manager of Millwall Lionesses, told BBC London.

Following the resignation of chairman and sole director Emilie Perry last month, the club said "all external funding channels" had been "exhausted".

Millwall FC have offered their support, which enabled the women's side to successfully pay March's wages to players and staff.

Lionesses manager Lee Burch said they would go unpaid in order to complete the WSL 2 season, which finishes on Sunday, 20 May.

The Lionesses are unbeaten in 12 league games and are three points behind league leaders Doncaster Rovers Belles.

They have already successfully applied to be a WSL 2 club again next season.

"The bigger picture is we need to secure some funding going forward from sponsorship," Burch told BBC Radio London.

"We will have some funding which kicks in next year but we will be in the same position if we haven't secured those sponsorships.

"So far the football family has already stepped up and we have seen a great deal of help."

Harris offers support

Millwall FC manager Neil Harris added that it was a "real shame" the Lionesses were experiencing financial difficulties.

"I know the club have supported them financially, on and off the pitch, in recent weeks and in recent seasons as well," Harris said.

"That won't change. As a club we are proud to have an affiliation with the ladies but what I do know is that they have to manage themselves and help themselves.

"They are working hard and the club is working hard to try and make sure they have got a secure future."

