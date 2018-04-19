NIFL canvass fans over months of season

Linfield and Crusaders have been winners of the Irish League title in recent seasons

The Northern Ireland Football League is canvassing supporters about which months of the year the Irish League football season should incorporate.

As part of the body's NI Football League Vision 2020 Development Plan, NIFL made a commitment to consult with key stakeholders on the future strategic direction of the league.

The Supporters Survey will be open until 6 May in order to get feedback.

NIFL offer supporters four possible options, including a summer season.

The first option would see the season stay the same and be run from August to May, with another possibility being a later start to the campaign, which would run from September to June.

Playing over the summer but retaining the festive games would represent a more radical change, as would mirroring the current League of Ireland season which is staged between March and October.

"As part of our 2020 Development Plan, we have spent considerable time this season consulting with our clubs and key stakeholders as to how to further improve our league," said NI Football League Managing Director Andrew Johnston.

"An ongoing talking point has been the seasonality of our leagues, so we want to now give supporters the opportunity to provide their views and opinions. I would encourage fans of all clubs to take the time to complete our short survey online."