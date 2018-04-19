Hearts secure Harry Cochrane on new three-year deal after fine debut season

Harry Cochrane (left) scored his first - and only - Hearts goal against Celtic in December

Teenage midfielder Harry Cochrane has capped his debut season as a professional by signing a new three-year contract with Hearts.

The 16-year-old broke into the Scottish Premiership club's first-team in September, only a couple of months after joining on senior terms.

Since making his first start against Dundee, he has played 19 more times for the Edinburgh side.

He gained special praise for his role in a 4-0 win over Celtic in December.

Cochrane opened the scoring - his first goal for Hearts - as the Scottish champions' 19-month unbeaten domestic run came to an end.