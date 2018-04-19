Newport County report £350,000 loss for last financial year
-
- From the section Newport
Newport County have reported a loss of more than £350,000 in their latest set of financial accounts.
But the board of the League Two club says a profit is expected following their 2017-18 FA Cup exploits.
Club bosses also insist they have prepared "strict budgets" for the future.
County's loss of £351,456 was for the financial year ending June 2017. It compared with a profit of £339,522 for the previous year.
"During the year 2016-17 season the club experienced poor performances both on and off the field," says the club.
But following Mike Flynn's side run to the fourth round of the FA Cup - including a home draw and away replay against Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur - the board anticipate the "club will make a profit for the coming financial period".
The club added: "The Board have also prepared strict budgets for the 2018-19 season with a view to reducing unnecessary costs and increasing revenue streams."
Newport continue their season at Barnet on Saturday, 21 April as outsiders to make the play-offs with an 11-point deficit with five games left.