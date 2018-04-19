Rhian Brewster: Fifa dismiss racial abuse claim from U17 World Cup final

Rhian Brewster
Brewster (above) and Gibbs-White scored as England came from 2-0 down to win the Under-17 World Cup final

Fifa have dismissed a complaint by England of racial abuse during last year's Under-17 World Cup final due to a "lack of sufficient evidence".

Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster, 18, told the Guardian in December that Wolves' Morgan Gibbs-White was racially abused during the 5-2 win over Spain.

Fifa said any sanction could be imposed only "on the basis of clear evidence".

Last month Uefa found "no evidence to corroborate" claims Brewster suffered racial abuse in the Uefa Youth League.

Uefa initially charged Spartak Moscow defender Leonid Mironov over the incident during the game at Prenton Park in December.

Mironov admitted swearing at Brewster during Liverpool's 2-0 victory but denied using racist language.

