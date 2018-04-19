Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, West Ham, Villarreal, Hamburg, Hibs, Motherwell, Partick Thistle

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Villarreal have made Moussa Dembele their priority summer signing after pocketing more than £35m by selling Cedric Bakambu to Chinese side Beijing Guoan in January and will offer Celtic £15m for the French striker. (Daily Express)

Motherwell and Hibernian are both hopeful of sounding out Kenny Miller about joining them next season after the 38-year-old striker, who is out of contract this summer, was suspended by Rangers and will not play for the club again after a dispute with manager Graeme Murty. (Scottish Sun)

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon is poised to offer Kenny Miller, who almost certainly will not play for Rangers again after being suspended following an argument with manager Graeme Murty, the chance to sign for the Edinburgh club for a second time. (Daily Mail)

Hamburg recruitment chief Johannes Spors has revealed that Rangers defender David Bates agreed to sign for the Bundesliga club this summer despite bigger cash offers from English clubs after the Ibrox outfit offered the 21-year-old only a £250-per-week rise to stay put because they are chasing two central defenders. (Daily Mail)

Raith Rovers, where David Bates started his career, say they will be due compensation should the 21-year-old central defender complete his move from Rangers to Hamburg this summer. (Fife Today)

West Ham United have abandoned plans to appoint a director of football with the club willing to back David Moyes' judgment in the transfer market as they prepare to appoint the Scot as manager on a permanent contract. (The Times)

Partick Thistle's Chris Erskine has criticised the club for including him in the player of the season shortlist, with the 31-year-old midfielder calling for the award to be "scrapped" due to the poor season the club are having. (The Scotsman)

