Alan Mannus: Keeper to rejoin Shamrock Rovers after leaving St Johnstone

Alan Mannus makes a save in St Johnstone's recent win against Hamilton

Northern Ireland goalkeeper Alan Mannus will rejoin Shamrock Rovers when he departs from Scottish side St Johnstone at the end of this season.

St Johnstone announced on Tuesday that the 35-year-old would be leaving them.

Mannus played for the League of Ireland club between 2009 and 2011 before joining the Scottish club.

The keeper will start training with Rovers at the end of the Scottish season but won't be eligible to play for them until 1 July.

Mannus has made more than 200 appearances for the Saints and helped the club win the Scottish Cup in 2014.