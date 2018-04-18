Levski Sofia v CSKA Sofia: Police officer injured by explosion during derby match
A policewoman was seriously injured following an explosion at the Vasil Levski Stadium during Levski Sofia's Bulgarian league match with city rivals CSKA.
The officer was hit by broken glass after a device exploded near a stadium entrance, police officials confirmed.
"She underwent surgery but there are many pieces of glass on her face and in the eye," police chief commissioner Anton Zlatanov said.
"It's not a firework, it's a bomb."
Zlatanov added that "more than 20 Levski fans" were detained.
The Sofia derby ended in a 2-2 draw.