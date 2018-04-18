Irish Cup final: A record 10,000 tickets sold for showpiece decider

Cliftonville and Coleraine meet in the Irish Cup final on 5 May

A record 10,000 tickets have been snapped up for next month's Irish Cup final after only three days on sale.

The Irish FA confirmed on Wednesday an "unprecedented demand" from Coleraine and Cliftonville supporters to attend the 5 May decider at Windsor Park.

To accommodate the huge numbers of Coleraine supporters, the IFA hope to confirm shortly that the West Stand will also be available for the final.

This will happen once Coleraine's initial ticket allocation is sold.