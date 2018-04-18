Irish Cup final: A record 10,000 tickets sold for showpiece decider

  • From the section Irish
Cliftonville and Coleraine are proving a big Irish Cup final draw
Cliftonville and Coleraine meet in the Irish Cup final on 5 May

A record 10,000 tickets have been snapped up for next month's Irish Cup final after only three days on sale.

The Irish FA confirmed on Wednesday an "unprecedented demand" from Coleraine and Cliftonville supporters to attend the 5 May decider at Windsor Park.

To accommodate the huge numbers of Coleraine supporters, the IFA hope to confirm shortly that the West Stand will also be available for the final.

This will happen once Coleraine's initial ticket allocation is sold.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Rugbytots having fun

Rugbytots Edinburgh and Lothians

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired