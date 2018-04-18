Man Utd: Collette Roche to become club's first female chief operating officer

Manchester United applied in March to have a professional women's team

Manchester United are set to appoint Collette Roche as the club's first female chief operating officer.

Roche will become the highest-placed female working at Old Trafford and only the fourth woman in the Premier League to take a boardroom role.

She will also be the seventh woman to take an executive position at the 92 clubs in the top four divisions.

Darcie Glazer is currently the only female director at Manchester United, but works in a non-executive capacity.

Karren Brady is the vice-chairman at West Ham, while Marina Granovskaia is a director at Chelsea and Susan Whelan is the chief executive officer at Leicester City.

Roche is currently the executive director for Manchester Airports Group.

Manchester United applied in March to have a full-time professional women's team from the 2018-19 season.