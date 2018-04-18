BBC Sport - Bournemouth 0-2 Man Utd: Jose Mourinho pleased with 'comfortable' win at Bournemouth
'Comfortable' win pleases Mourinho
- From the section Man Utd
Manager Jose Mourinho praises Manchester United's "solid performance" in their 2-0 Premier League win over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.
MATCH REPORT: Bournemouth 0-2 Manchester United
Premier League manager reaction
