Clarke Osborne: Torquay United chairman aims to stay for 'at least five years'

Clarke Osborne bought Torquay United at the end of 2016 from a consortium of local businesspeople

Torquay chairman Clarke Osborne says he wants to be involved with the National League club until at least 2023.

Osborne, who took control of the club in December 2016, has spoken to BBC Radio Devon in his first broadcast interview since taking over.

He has reaffirmed his aim to move to a new stadium and hopes appoint a local board of directors in the summer.

"I want to be involved with Torquay United for at least five years from here," he said.

Torquay sacked manager Kevin Nicholson after just four games of the season, and his replacement Gary Owers has been unable to move the side away from the relegation zone.

The Gulls will drop to National League South - their lowest standard of football since before they were first elected to Division Three South in 1927 - should Barrow win any of their remaining matches, no matter how Torquay fare in their final three games.

"I would like to achieve a situation whereby the club is sustainable," added Osborne, who has committed to keeping the club full-time next season even if they are relegated to the sixth tier of English football.

"When it gets to that position I think what will happen is that a number of sugar daddies will probably emerge and will want to take the club further and further, that's my hope.

"But they won't do so until the club is in a sustainable state."

A planned new stadium

Bristow's Bench - named after lottery-winning club benefactor Paul Bristow - was opened in 2012

Osborne says moving from Plainmoor - the club's home since 1921 - is key to his plan to make Torquay United sustainable.

Fans are worried about his plans, particularly as he has presided over Reading speedway when they left their home stadium in 2008 and closed down, and still owns Swindon's speedway stadium, where work has not started despite Osborne first speaking about redevelopment plans in 1998.

"The plans are to find and develop a new facility, and when that facility is up, running and we have moved, to then redevelop in some fashion Plainmoor," said Osborne, who stated that both speedway stadium issues were down to elements beyond his control.

"Nobody has said that we close Plainmoor and then say 'what are we going to do next?' It's the opposite."

Asked about fan opposition to the stadium move, he said: "It wouldn't affect my decision.

"I honestly believe that if this club does not move from Plainmoor it is unsustainable, and if it does not move it is totally reliant upon what has happened in the past, which is a series of people who come in, believe they can do something, but fail because it's not sustainable."

Torquay's ownership

A firm controlled by Osborne owns more than 90% of the shares in the club and he is the sole director - he says he does not own the club in his own name for tax reasons.

In July 2017, Osborne stated that he would establish a local board of directors by September 2017, but seven months on there has been no progress.

"Two months ago I put a lid on the process for the time being, but all the work's ready," he said.

"You can't bring these people together, because they'll give a lot of their time to the club, on the basis that next season was uncertain.

"We're going to wait until the end of the season, but in the closed season we're going to be able to put these things in place.

"It's a long job and it's got to be done right, on both sides."

Lack of communication

Torquay's fans have had little to celebrate since Clarke Osborne took over - they avoided relegation by three points last season and look doomed to drop this time around

Osborne has never held a press conference and only met the BBC after repeated requests from a number of the organisation's reporters over many months.

He rarely attends games, which he puts down to "family commitments", while local MP Kevin Foster told BBC Sport in February that he only managed to organise a meeting with Osborne after "an implied threat that I would discuss his refusal to meet with me under parliamentary privilege".

"In terms of my engagement, there are interviews that I've done and pieces on the club website and statements that I've made," Osborne said.

"My attitude generally is that the guys here run the club and they are the guys who are really in touch with everything.

"To a large extent, other than the overall strategic issues, probably the engagement with me and the fans - other than reassuring them - is not going to bring forward much to the party."

And Osborne was keen to remind fans that without his involvement that it would be unlikely that there would be a club at all.

"What I've done is I've, to all intents and purposes, rescued the club from administration - it was days away," he said.

"I took a decision then, since then I've followed that and I have funded this club continuously and am now contemplating funding this club on an ongoing basis.

"Nothing has been denied to the club in the process."