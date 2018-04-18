Joey Barton: Fleetwood Town announce ex-Burnley midfielder as head coach

Joey Barton will take charge of League One Fleetwood Town on a three-year deal from 2 June, replacing John Sheridan.

The 35-year-old, who most recently played for Premier League side Burnley, is approaching the end of a suspension for a charge related to betting.

"I'm very excited by the challenge," ex-England midfielder Barton, who will take his first managerial role, said.

Sheridan, 53, replaced Uwe Rosler in February and will leave at the League One club at the end of the season.

More to follow.