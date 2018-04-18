All 14 Cosafa nations set for 2018 Cup

Zimbabwe celebrate their triumph over Zambia as they lift the Cosafa Cup following their 3-1 victory in the final.

Defending champions Zimbabwe will have to wait until the end of the first round of this year's Cosafa Cup before learning the identity of their opponents.

The 2018 southern African regional championship will be hosted in South Africa from 27 May until 9 June.

All fourteen members of the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa) are competing in the annual tournament.

This years championship will be played in the Limpopo provincial capital Polokwane

Zimbabwe won last year's tournament by going through the first round and then progressing on through the knockout rounds to win the title with a 3-1 win over Zambia in the final.

This time they miss out first round group phase where the bottom-ranked eight sides are divided into top groups of four.

Only the group winners progress and Zimbabwe will meet the winner of Group B, where 2016 runners-up Botswana, Angola, Malawi and Mauritius were paired together.

Group A is made up of the Comoros Islands, Mozambique, Madagascar and the Seychelles.

Hosts South Africa, who flopped in last year's tournament after winning the 2016 edition in Namibia, were drawn to face the winner of Group A, in the first of the quarterfinal clashes on June 2.

The other two quarterfinals see last year's runners-up Zambia take on 2015 winners Namibia, while Lesotho clash with Swaziland.

The seedings were based on the results attained by the countries in previous Cosafa tournaments only, having previously been based on the Fifa rankings.

The first week of the tournament is taken up by the group competition where each national team plays three games.

Six teams then go home after being eliminated and are replaced by the top six seeds, who arrival at the quarter-final stage.

This year's final is at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, one of the 2010 World Cup finals venues.