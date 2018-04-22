BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2018: Dzsenifer Marozsan profile

Media playback is not supported on this device Meet the Germany and Olympique Lyonnais player who is one of the five nominees

We are profiling each of the five nominees for the BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2018 award. You can see all their profiles, read full terms and vote here for your favourite online until 08:00 GMT (09:00 BST) on Tuesday, 8 May. The winner will be revealed on Tuesday, 22 May during Sport Today on BBC World Service from 18:30 GMT (19:30 BST), on BBC World News and on the BBC Sport website.

Age: 26 Position: midfielder Plays for: Olympique Lyonnais and Germany

Snapshot of 2017: Helped Olympique Lyon win treble of Champions League, French league and cup

Did you know?

Marozsan was born in Budapest, Hungary and moved to Germany aged four with her family. Her father is former Hungary midfielder Janos Marozsan

She became the Bundesliga's youngest ever player when she made her debut at the age of 14 in 2007

She scored in the Olympic final at Rio 2016 as Germany beat Sweden 2-1

She was named Germany's Female Footballer of the Year in 2017

Dzsenifer Marozsan was named captain of the German team in October 2016

Being nominated

"It's really nice to hear that I have been nominated, I just love to play soccer every day to win with my team. It makes me happy and lucky every day to be on the pitch."

In her own words: Treble, tattoos and tears

Winning all three titles with Lyon last year was an amazing feeling which I will never forget, one of the best moments in my soccer career. I had won the Champions League before with Frankfurt and now with Lyon, it's amazing.

The Champions League final against PSG went to penalties, when I scored my penalty, I didn't know if I should cry or just scream. There were so many feelings and I was just crying because I was so happy.

I got a lot of training from my father Janos Marozsan, who played professional football and played for Hungary. I listened to him a lot and that helped me in my career.

My brother is five years older than me - at first he was not really happy that his sister was following him out to play in front of his friends. After a while he accepts me!

Marozsan scored in the 2016 Olympic final as Germany won gold in the women's football for the first time

My Mum tried everything to stop me playing soccer, she took me to dance training and everything. I did the things she wanted but after a dance class I would take my ball and go out to play with my brother, she can't stop me playing. Everything in my life is around football, I live it.

It's crazy to think I am the captain of Germany, it's an amazing position for me. I'm quite quiet but in the right moment I can say something even if it's calm. But I think my team respect me and that's the most important thing.

I have some tattoos on my arm- a dreamcatcher and some different personal things. My mum was not very happy when I got them at first but she likes them now. I will never say I won't get any more - so, sorry mum, perhaps it's possible!