BBC Sport - BBC Women's Footballer of The Year 2018: Lucy Bronze profile

Spotlight on the nominee: Lucy Bronze

England and Olympique Lyonnais defender Lucy Bronze is hoping to win the coveted BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2018 award.

Bronze joins, Denmark and VFL Wolfsburg's Pernille Harder, Australia, Chicago Red Stars and Perth Glory's Sam Kerr, Germany and Olympique Lyonnais' Dzsenifer Marozsan, and Netherlands and Barcelona's Lieke Martens on the five-player shortlist for the BBC award.

You can watch profiles of all the five nominees, read full terms and vote online for your favourite here. Voting closes at 08:00 GMT/09:00 BST on Tuesday, 8 May.

