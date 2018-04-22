BBC Sport - BBC Women's Footballer of The Year 2018: Pernille Harder profile

Spotlight on the WFOTY nominee: Pernille Harder

Denmark and VFL Wolfsburg striker Pernille Harder is hoping to win the coveted BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2018 award.

Harder joins England and Olympique Lyonnais' Lucy Bronze, Australia, Chicago Red Stars and Perth Glory's Sam Kerr, Germany and Olympique Lyonnais' Dzsenifer Marozsan, and Netherlands and Barcelona's Lieke Martens on the five-player shortlist for the BBC award.

You can watch profiles of all the five nominees, read full terms and vote online for your favourite here. Voting closes at 08:00 GMT/09:00 BST on Tuesday, 8 May.

Top videos

Video

Spotlight on the WFOTY nominee: Pernille Harder

Video

Pochettino pleased with 'massive' three points for Spurs

Video

Williams knocks out qualifier Milkins - five best shots

  • From the section Snooker
Video

White hits hat-trick against Arsenal & other great WSL goals

Video

Watford need to take chances - Gracia

Video

World Cup countdown: Ronaldinho's cheeky lob - 2002

Video

Watch: Player 'books' referee for diving

Video

Pelicans' Miller scores with outrageous full-court shot

Video

The promotion story of GB Ice Hockey

  • From the section Wales
Video

Snooker to 'name & shame' slow players - Hearn

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Ding dominates against McGill - best five shots

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Philadelphia Eagles draft Australian rugby player

Video

'Awesome' Trump into quarter-finals - best five shots

  • From the section Snooker

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing rugby

Rugbytots
Skieasy - Ski and Snowboard Lessons at Skieasy

Ski and Snowboard Lessons

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired