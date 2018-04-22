BBC Sport - BBC Women's Footballer of The Year 2018: Pernille Harder profile
Spotlight on the WFOTY nominee: Pernille Harder
- From the section Women's Football
Denmark and VFL Wolfsburg striker Pernille Harder is hoping to win the coveted BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2018 award.
Harder joins England and Olympique Lyonnais' Lucy Bronze, Australia, Chicago Red Stars and Perth Glory's Sam Kerr, Germany and Olympique Lyonnais' Dzsenifer Marozsan, and Netherlands and Barcelona's Lieke Martens on the five-player shortlist for the BBC award.
You can watch profiles of all the five nominees, read full terms and vote online for your favourite here. Voting closes at 08:00 GMT/09:00 BST on Tuesday, 8 May.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired