Courtney Senior: Colchester United winger signs new contract

Courtney Senior in action for Colchester
Courtney Senior joined Colchester from Brentford in the summer of 2016

Colchester United winger Courtney Senior has signed a new two-year contract with the League Two club.

The 20-year-old has scored three goals in 16 appearances for the U's since making his first-team debut in August last year.

"We know what he can bring to the table and he has proven what he can do," boss John McGreal told the club website.

"Now it's a question of building on that early success and becoming an important part of our team."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Rugbytots having fun

Rugbytots Edinburgh and Lothians

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired