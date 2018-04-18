Courtney Senior: Colchester United winger signs new contract

Courtney Senior joined Colchester from Brentford in the summer of 2016

Colchester United winger Courtney Senior has signed a new two-year contract with the League Two club.

The 20-year-old has scored three goals in 16 appearances for the U's since making his first-team debut in August last year.

"We know what he can bring to the table and he has proven what he can do," boss John McGreal told the club website.

"Now it's a question of building on that early success and becoming an important part of our team."