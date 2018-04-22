BBC Sport - BBC Women's Footballer of The Year 2018: Lieke Martens profile

Spotlight on the WFOTY nominee: Lieke Martens

Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder Lieke Martens is hoping to win the coveted BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2018 award.

Martens joins England and Olympique Lyonnais' Lucy Bronze, Denmark and VFL Wolfsburg's Pernille Harder, Australia, Chicago Red Stars and Perth Glory's Sam Kerr, and Germany and Olympique Lyonnais' Dzsenifer Marozsan on the five-player shortlist for the BBC award.

You can watch profiles of all the five nominees, read full terms and vote online for your favourite here. Voting closes at 08:00 GMT/09:00 BST on Tuesday, 8 May.

Top videos

Video

Spotlight on the WFOTY nominee: Lieke Martens

Video

When Salah met Salah - can you tell the difference?

Video

Anxiety, cricket and a dog that gave my life purpose - Taylor

Video

How did he do that?! Wilson's 'incredible' miss

Video

Reds in final sounds crazy - Klopp

Video

Newcastle's potential is massive - Benitez

Video

Lola - the skateboarder with a secret weapon

Video

'Class act' Higgins wins final-frame thriller

Video

Williams strolls into semi-finals - five best shots

Video

Wilson reaches first Worlds semi-final - best shots

Video

'A hobby that got out of control' - the half-million match programme collection

Video

Hawkins beats Ding in quarters - best five shots

Video

World Cup countdown: Gemmill's glorious goal - 1978

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

This Girl Can Swim

This Girl Can Swim
Rugby coach giving a child a high five

Rugbytots Ltd

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired