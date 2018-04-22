BBC Sport - BBC Women's Footballer of The Year 2018: Sam Kerr profile

Spotlight on the WFOTY nominee: Sam Kerr

Australia, Chicago Red Stars and Perth Glory striker Sam Kerr is hoping to win the coveted BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2018 award.

Kerr joins England and Olympique Lyonnais' Lucy Bronze, Denmark and VFL Wolfsburg's Pernille Harder, Germany and Olympique Lyonnais' Dzsenifer Marozsan and the Netherlands and Barcelona's Lieke Martens on the five-player shortlist for the BBC award.

You can watch profiles of all the five nominees, read full terms and vote online for your favourite here. Voting closes at 08:00 GMT/09:00 BST on Tuesday, 8 May.

