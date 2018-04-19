BBC Sport - FA Cup: Is Daniel Amokachi's the strangest substitution ever?

The strangest substitution ever?

BBC Sport look back at an infamous moment in the 1995 FA Cup semi-finals, when Everton striker Daniel Amokachi substituted himself on to the pitch and scored twice in a 4-1 win over Tottenham.

