BBC Sport - FA Cup: Is Daniel Amokachi's the strangest substitution ever?
The strangest substitution ever?
- From the section FA Cup
BBC Sport look back at an infamous moment in the 1995 FA Cup semi-finals, when Everton striker Daniel Amokachi substituted himself on to the pitch and scored twice in a 4-1 win over Tottenham.
