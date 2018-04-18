Manchester City players dominate PFA team of the year
-
Five Manchester City players have been named in the Professional Footballers' Association Players' team of the year.
Midfielders Kevin de Bruyne and David Silva, defenders Nicolas Otamendi and Kyle Walker and striker Sergio Aguero represent the Premier League champions.
Prolific Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and Tottenham striker Harry Kane, who have scored 29 and 25 league goals respectively, are in the side.
Manchester United's sole player in the team is goalkeeper David de Gea.
|PFA teams of the year
|Premier League
|Championship
|League One
|League Two
|David de Gea (Man Utd)
|John Ruddy (Wolves)
|Dean Henderson(Shrewsbury)
|Marek Stech (Luton)
|Kyle Walker (Man City)
|Ryan Fredericks (Fulham)
|Nathan Byrne (Wigan)
|Jack Grimmer (Coventry)
|Nicolas Otamendi (Man City)
|Sol Bamba (Cardiff)
|Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn)
|Alan Sheehan (Luton)
|Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham)
|Willy Boly (Wolves)
|Dan Burn (Wigan)
|Mark Hughes (Accrington)
|Marcos Alonso (Chelsea)
|Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham)
|Amari'i Bell (Blackburn)
|Dan Potts (Luton)
|David Silva (Man City)
|James Maddison (Norwich)
|Bradley Dack (Blackburn)
|Jorge Grant (Notts County)*
|Christian Eriksen (Tottenham)
|Ruben Neves (Wolves)
|Erhun Oztumer (Walsall)
|Luke Berry (Luton)
|Kevin de Bruyne (Man City)
|Tom Cairney (Fulham)
|Nick Powell (Wigan)
|Sean McConville (Accrington)
|Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
|Bobby Reid (Bristol City)
|Danny Graham (Blackburn)
|Adebayo Akinfenwa (Wycombe)
|Harry Kane (Tottenham)
|Leon Clarke (Sheffield Utd)
|Jack Marriott (Peterborough)
|Billy Kee (Accrington)
|Sergio Aguero (Man City)
|Matej Vydra (Derby)
|Will Grigg (Wigan)
|Danny Hylton (Luton)