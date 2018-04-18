Manchester City players dominate PFA team of the year

From the section

Five Manchester City players have been named in the Professional Footballers' Association Players' team of the year.

Midfielders Kevin de Bruyne and David Silva, defenders Nicolas Otamendi and Kyle Walker and striker Sergio Aguero represent the Premier League champions.

Prolific Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and Tottenham striker Harry Kane, who have scored 29 and 25 league goals respectively, are in the side.

Manchester United's sole player in the team is goalkeeper David de Gea.