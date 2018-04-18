Hereford FC win Southern Premier League title for third successive promotion

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Fans, flares and the phoenix club - Hereford FC

Hereford FC have moved to within two leagues of the Football League by securing a third successive promotion.

The club, formed following the demise of Hereford United in December 2014, will play in English football's sixth tier next season after clinching the Southern Premier League title.

Rob Purdie's penalty in a 1-0 win over Biggleswade Town on Tuesday secured the title with three games to spare.

"It's a proud day," manager Peter Beadle told BBC Hereford & Worcester.

"We have had one of the most outstanding seasons that this club could ever have had, or will have in the future."

As well as a third championship in a row, Hereford FC were the last non-league team in this season's FA Cup, taking League One side Fleetwood Town to a replay in the second round.

Their league form has seen them win 33 of their 43 games so far.

Beadle, whose side will play in the National League next season, added: "We have always set our standards high. We prepare as best we can and we take excuses away. I believe in my staff and have as good a staff as you can get.

"We recruit extremely well; there are not many players we have brought that have not worked out. We motivate and we set standards and if people drop below them then you either leave the club or don't play."