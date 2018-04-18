DR Congo FA boss Constant Omari held over corruption

Constant Omari is president of the DR Congo Football Association and a member of the Fifa Council

The president of the DR Congo Football Association (Fecofa) Constant Omari has been taken into custody as part of a probe into embezzlement.

His detention was confirmed on Wednesday by an investigating magistrate.

Omari, who is also on the Fifa Council and a vice president with the Confederation of African Football, is being held along with sports ministry secretary general Barthelemy Okito and two Fecofa vice presidents, Roger Bondembe and Theobad Binamungu.

The magistrate explained the four were "currently being heard" over the use of public funds in the organisation of matches in African competitions involving national sides as well as clubs.

The lawyer for the four men, Alain Makengo, told AFP they are being questioned over the embezzlement US $1 million (800,000 euros) earmarked for four matches.