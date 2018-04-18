Uche Ikpeazu: Striker to join Hearts from Cambridge United

Ikpeazu has scored 14 goals for Cambridge United this season

Hearts have announced the signature of Cambridge United striker Uche Ikpeazu on a pre-contract.

The 23-year-old has agreed a two-year deal at Tynecastle and will move to Edinburgh on 1 July.

Ikpeazu, a 6ft 4in centre forward, moved to the Abbey Stadium from Watford in the summer of 2016 and has scored 22 goals in 78 appearances.

Earlier this week, Hearts completed a similar arrangement for St Johnstone's veteran forward Steven MacLean.

Ikpeazu turned down an offer to stay at Cambridge United and Hearts say they "beat off stiff competition from sides north and south of the border".

"When I came to the stadium and I saw it for myself, it was crazy," he told Hearts TV. "They get loads of fans... 18,000 every game. That's some big attendances and I'm looking forward to playing in front of them.

"That's what attracted me, and having a manager in Craig [Levein] who really wanted to work with me, I feel that's the most important thing to feel wanted, and that's the way I felt.

"He really wants to work with me, he feels that he can get the best out of me and help me to develop."

During his time at Watford, Ikpeazu had loan spells with Crewe Alexandra, Doncaster Rovers, Port Vale and Blackpool.