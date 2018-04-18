Fan arrested at Rochdale v Oldham match after running at referee

Joe Rafferty's penalty was saved by Johny Placide

A fan has been arrested after running on to the pitch to remonstrate with the referee in Rochdale's goalless League One draw against neighbours Oldham.

The supporter charged towards official Peter Bankes after a first-half penalty was awarded to hosts Rochdale.

He slipped and was restrained by Oldham defender Anthony Gerrard and stewards.

A 27-year-old man has been charged with pitch encroachment, possession of class A drugs and using threatening words or behaviour.

"I saw the end of it. I saw someone slip into Gerrard," said Oldham manager Richie Wellens.

"If he's a fan running on the pitch he's picking on the wrong lad in Gerrard because I've seen him box.

"For any fan to come onto the pitch is not right. There are loads of fans here who were brilliant and behaved."

Following a delay, visiting goalkeeper Johny Placide saved Joe Rafferty's penalty which was awarded after Gerrard, cousin of ex-Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard, brought down Joe Thompson in the box.

The draw leaves Rochdale 21st in the table one point from safety, with Oldham just above them, one place outside the relegation zone in 20th with four games remaining.