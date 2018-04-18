Rangers 'lack leadership from top down' after duo suspended - Alex Rae

Kenny Miller (left) and Lee Wallace are at the centre of an internal investigation at Rangers

The suspensions of Lee Wallace and Kenny Miller demonstrate a lack of leadership at Rangers "from the top down", says former midfielder Alex Rae.

The experienced duo have been told to stay away pending a club investigation into a dressing room row with manager Graeme Murty.

The heated exchange came at Hampden following Sunday's 4-0 defeat to Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

"You get that kind of thing when things are not going too well," said Rae.

"You don't hear much coming out of the Celtic dressing room.

"It gives an indication of where Rangers are at the moment. They lack leadership from the top down."

Academy coach Murty was put in interim charge following Pedro Caixinha's dismissal in October and by December the 43-year-old had been give the job for the rest of the season.

Prior to Sunday's semi-final, Ibrox chairman Dave King praised Murty but emphasised the club's need to make "the best appointment" for next season.

Former Dundee and St Mirren boss Rae, 48, who played at Ibrox between 2004-06, told BBC Scotland a more experienced manager would have handled the occasion differently.

Prior to the dressing room dispute, Andy Halliday and Daniel Candeias reacted angrily to being substituted, while team-mates Alfredo Morelos and Greg Docherty were seen shouting at each other at full-time.

Alex Rae at Ibrox during his time as manager of St Mirren

"If you had someone in there like Graeme Souness, Walter Smith or Alex McLeish, I'm not sure you'd have had the reaction of the players, particularly on the bench," said Rae.

"There's always been words within the dressing room but I'm not sure one of those guys would have suspended people on the back of words being shared.

"I've been in dressing rooms when people have been in other people's faces, when fights have broken out.

"When I was a younger player, no one had the bottle to speak up against the gaffer. I think, more recently, managers have been more open minded and there's more of a talking culture.

"Part of the problem is with the manager coming out after the game and basically saying 'we'll deal with it in a couple of days', a lot of players may have felt that it needed to be dealt with there and then."

Miller, 38, is out of contract in the summer, while 30-year-old Wallace, currently recovering from groin surgery, has another year on his deal.

"Kenny will move on," said Rae, who played with the striker at Wolves. "I'd think Lee Wallace has probably played his last game for the club."