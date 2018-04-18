Neil McCann: Dundee manager has touchline ban reduced to one game

From the section

Dundee manager Neil McCann will be absent from the Dens Park dugout on Saturday

Dundee manager Neil McCann has had his touchline ban halved to one match.

McCann was involved in an angry altercation with St Johnstone substitute goalkeeper Zander Clark at Dens Park on 10 March.

Both men were found guilty of "excessive misconduct", with Clark serving a two-game suspension.

Dundee failed in their bid to overturn the decision but Tuesday evening's Scottish FA appeal panel deemed the original penalty too harsh.

McCann will now watch St Johnstone's return to Dens Park from the stand on Saturday.