BBC Sport - Brighton 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur: We got result we deserved, says Brighton's Hughton
'Spurs draw a result we deserved'
- From the section Brighton
Brighton manager Chris Hughton believes his side deserved a point after a 1-1 draw against Spurs at the Amex Stadium.
MATCH REPORT: Brighton 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur
Premier League manager reaction
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired