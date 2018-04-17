BBC Sport - Brighton 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Pochettino 'disappointed' with Brighton draw
Pochettino 'disappointed' with Brighton draw
- From the section Tottenham
Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino says he is disappointed to come away with only a point after Tottenham Hotspur drew 1-1 at Brighton.
MATCH REPORT: Brighton 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur
Premier League manager reaction
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired